Its game night! click here for real time football scores!

I-280 bridge eastbound lane to close for five days on Sep. 9th

Posted 6:40 pm, September 6, 2019, by

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — The Illinois Department of Transportation has released a statement outlining a plan to close the eastbound lane of the Interstate 280 bridge on Monday, September 9th.

Weather permitting, IDOT workers will be closing down the lane to preform a bridge inspection. The work is planned to begin at 8:00 a.m. on the 9th and last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13th.

The Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and use caution when driving through active work zones.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.