I-280 bridge eastbound lane to close for five days on Sep. 9th

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — The Illinois Department of Transportation has released a statement outlining a plan to close the eastbound lane of the Interstate 280 bridge on Monday, September 9th.

Weather permitting, IDOT workers will be closing down the lane to preform a bridge inspection. The work is planned to begin at 8:00 a.m. on the 9th and last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13th.

The Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and use caution when driving through active work zones.