DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police are doing their best to stand out and raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

Until 11 a.m. Friday, officers with the Davenport Police Department are standing on top of the Dunkin Donuts at 2519 E. 53rd Street to encourage customers to donate. Customers who make a donation will get a free donut.

The donut shop has also created a special glazed red and white donut called "The Champion."