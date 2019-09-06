Enrollment drops at Western Illinois University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Compared with last year, fewer new students enrolled for classes at Western Illinois University this fall continuing an over decade-long trend of dipping enrollment numbers plaguing the school.

Enrollment at Western for fall 2019 is 7,624 undergraduate and graduate students between both the Macomb and Quad Cities campus, according to 10th-day data from WIU's Institutional Research and Planning. That's 878 fewer students than last year's enrollment of 8,502.

The Macomb campus lost 803 students and the Quad Cities campus lost 75.

According to the university's Acting President Martin Abraham, the past year's dip in enrollment was not as dramatic as in past years and the lowest decline since fall 2015.

"I'm still disappointed in the size of the decline this fall," Abraham said in a statement. "We cannot change what has occurred the past few years. What we can do is to get better and do better, and we will. Our students deserve that; the residents of Illinois deserve that."

Retention rates, measured by new freshman who return and enroll the following fall, increased to 67.5 percent from 65.3 percent in fall 2018, according to the statement.

Abraham said he expects to see enrollment numbers to improve by fall 2021.