Crash disrupts traffic at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Multiple cars were involved in a crash at Avenue of the Cities and 7th Street Friday afternoon, September 6.

The crash happened around 1 p.m.

Traffic headed southbound on 7th Street appeared to be disrupted, as well as traffic headed westbound on Avenue of the Cities.

There is no word yet on whether there were any injuries. Stay with WQAD News 8 for updates to this developing story.

