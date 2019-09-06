Crash disrupts traffic at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline

Posted 1:13 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, September 6, 2019

WQAD image, 9-6-2019

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Multiple cars were involved in a crash at Avenue of the Cities and 7th Street Friday afternoon, September 6.

The crash happened around 1 p.m.

Traffic headed southbound on 7th Street appeared to be disrupted, as well as traffic headed westbound on Avenue of the Cities.

There is no word yet on whether there were any injuries. Stay with WQAD News 8 for updates to this developing story.

Click here for traffic information at any time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.