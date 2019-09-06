× Construction underway on future event space along Davenport’s riverfront

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Work is underway on Davenport’s Main Street Landing, after springtime flooding delayed the progress.

Read More: Davenport mayor suggests 20-year plan to protect downtown from flood damage

The lot, located south of River Drive between Brady Street and Perry Street, is getting a design upgrade. The goal is to use the lot as event space in the future.

Work started back up in early September, with crews installing seat walls, light fixture foundations, and brick paving. The project is expected to take several months.

Electrical work at the site will be bid on in late September.

Related: Iowa awarded $36M for conservation easements on flooded land