Bettendorf house’s yard filled with stuff is in violation of city code, city planner says

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Couches, clothes, furniture and tons of other stuff are packed onto a Bettendorf house's front yard and spilling out into the street, a code violation the city planner said.

A house's yard on Crestview Drive has been covered with items since July, according to the city planner. He said the homeowner served an eviction notice to tenants living there, but the piles of stuff has only grown.

A dumpster was delivered to the property on Thursday, Sept. 5. The city said they are prepared to take some sort of action if the homeowners or tenants don't clean up the property.