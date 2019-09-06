Arsenal soldiers to reflect, remember the lives lost on 9-11

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL- It will be a somber but meaningful Wednesday, September 11 on the island.

The public is invited to a remembrance walk, where you can walk in memory of the Civilians, Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9-11-01.

Sergeant First Class Heather Cejka will join us Monday, September 9 on Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about the walk.

Participants will start the event at 6 a.m. at the Memorial Field. At the conclusion of the walk, participants will place the flags in what soldiers call, a Field of Honor. A remembrance ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Major General Steven A. Shapiro, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command will speak at the event.

