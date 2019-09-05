WQAD Sports September 5th- Bandits fall to Kernels, Davenport West improves to 2-0, and more

  • The Bandits fall to Cedar Rpaids 2-1 in game 2 of their best of 3 series
  • Clinton Lumberkings advance with 10-1 win
  • Cardinals stay red hot with 10-0 win
  • Cubs clobber the Brewers 10-5
  • Davenport West bests Clinton 19-7
  • Hawkeyes ready for early B1G test
