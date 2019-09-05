× West Burlington man accused of sexually enticing a 14-year-old boy

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A West Burlington man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to sexually entice a 14-year-old boy.

The Burlington Police Department arrested Andrew Noel Nebergall, 45, on a Des Moines County warrant on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019, according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

The Hawk Eye reports Nebergall texted a 14-year-old boy and asked him to take a shower with him. Nebergall allegedly took the boy to his home where he gave the boy a meal and again asked to shower together. The Burlington newspaper reported that the boy refused and Nebergall took him home.

Nebergall is accused of a felony charge of enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose or illegal act.

Nebergall was formerly a firefighter with the Burlington Fire Department and a reserve police officer for West Burlington, but resigned both positions mere hours before his arrest, according to the newspaper.

“The charges stem from an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center,” the Burlington police statement said.

WQAD reached out to Lt. Adam Schaefer with the Burlington Police Department for further details on the case, but had yet to hear back as of Thursday, Sept. 5.

Police are asking those with additional information about this incident to contact Burlington police at (319) 753-8375.