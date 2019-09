× Water service shut off to some Rapids City residents; boil order to follow

RAPIDS CITY, Illinois — A water main break forced the Village of Rapids City to shut off water to some residents.

The water was shut off around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 for residents between 17th Street to 11th Street from the 500 block of 1st Avenue as well as all residents north of Illinois Route 84.

Once the water is returned, a boil order will be in effect.