Two people shot, third injured in Burlington. Police searching for shooter

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police are looking for the person responsible for gunfire that caused injuries to three people.

Police were called to the 700 block of North Front Street in Burlington just before 10 p.m. regarding gunshots on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, according to a statement from Burlington Police Department Lt. Adam Schaefer.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.

A third person suffered an injury from shrapnel, but did not need medical attention, according to the statement. All injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 34 into Illinois.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask those with information to contact the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375.