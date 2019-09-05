Summer Social raises $5K for Dress for Success Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois – A “Summer Social” event hosted by The Market and WQAD News 8 raised $5,000 for Dress for Success Quad Cities.

News 8's Angie Sharp and Denise Hnytka revealed the total during a special announcement on News 8 at 5.

The "Summer Social" event was held in August 2019 over 2 days at The Market in Moline. Shoppers paid $5 to enter the business, and all of that money went to Dress for Success Quad Cities. Vendors also donated a portion of their sales to the cause. Dress for Success Quad Cities is using the money to fund a move to a new location, after their previous shop was flooded out in downtown Davenport back in April.