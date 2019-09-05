Summer Social raises $5K for Dress for Success Quad Cities

Posted 9:20 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, September 5, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois – A “Summer Social” event hosted by The Market and WQAD News 8 raised $5,000 for Dress for Success Quad Cities.

News 8's Angie Sharp and Denise Hnytka revealed the total during a special announcement on News 8 at 5.

The "Summer Social" event was held in August 2019 over 2 days at The Market in Moline. Shoppers paid $5 to enter the business, and all of that money went to Dress for Success Quad Cities. Vendors also donated a portion of their sales to the cause. Dress for Success Quad Cities is using the money to fund a move to a new location, after their previous shop was flooded out in downtown Davenport back in April.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.