× Showers still on track for the later half of the weekend

A bit more sunshine to work with today will allow temperatures to climb a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s!

Weak front pushing through well after midnight will add a few broken clouds to our skies as temperatures only drop in the 60s. Still not seeing much coming out of these clouds if any, but if a shower does pop up it will be well east of the river.

Dry skies are still on track both Friday and Saturday with highs around the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

Showers are also on track for late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will keep temperatures in check on Sunday with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

