Rihanna is one of the stars aiming to help the Bahamas recover from Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has prompted several celebs to step up and offer their support.

At least 7 people were killed when Dorian battered the area and many people have been rescued from devastating flooding.

Barbados native Rihanna tweeted her support and said she is exploring how to help via her Clara Lionel Foundation.

"It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas," she wrote.

You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

Rapper/actor Ludacris has announced that the proceeds from his annual charity event, LudaDayWeekend, will go to help the Bahamas.

"Over 100k Raised over The Weekend!!," he posted on his official Instagram account. "THANK YOU TO ALL WHO SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OUT!!"

"Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel took to her Instagram stories on Labor Day to say she and members of her B Strong charity organization were flying out to offer disaster relief.

"I'm headed to Florida and the Bahamas now and I hope you're having a good Labor Day and I will keep you posted on what's going on but it's pretty narly," Frankel said in a video as she was en route to the airport.

"My team is already at our warehouse pulling together all of our relief, and thank you all so much for offering."

Rapper/music executive Luther "Luke" Campbell tweeted that he is organizing a way for Floridians to help.

"Ladies and gentlemen we're forming a powerful group of men and women of the Miami community to support our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas please stay tuned we look forward to your support," he wrote.