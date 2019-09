Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Quad Cities celebrated Labor Day with parades and activities on September 2, 2019.

In East Moline organizations and community members walked along 15th Avenue, starting at John Deere Harvester Works.

In Galesburg the 127th annual parade offered floats celebrating the history of the holiday. Local unions marched and handed out free candy for kids to collect.

In Rock Island, the Labor Day parade marked 35 years. More than a dozen bands and musicians participated.