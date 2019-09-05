Pay it Forward recognizes Maquoketa man bringing the community together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAQUOKETA, Iowa-- A new hobby is quickly growing in Maquoketa thanks to Shane Halverson.

“It's something I thought about a long time ago," Halverson said.

Halverson has a passion for RC cars and is sharing that passion with his hometown by building an RC car track and working with the city to ensure everything is done correctly.

It started out as something he could do with his daughter but now, it's a community of racers he can't wait to grow.

“He had a vision and wanted to do something for the town, for families to be able to do something together."

Yarolem has known Halverson his whole life and has seen Halverson working hard to develop the project everyone can participate in.

Halverson is not quite yet to the finish line with more tracks on the way, so Yarolem decided to help him out, nominating him for the Pay it Forward award sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

"Someone took it upon himself to build something for the community, that brings young and old alike together, he's been listening caring and doing what's right," Alvaro Macias, with Ascentra Credit Union said.

Halverson thought he was going to the track to show some new racers the course, but Yarolem instead greeted him with $300.

"On behalf of WQAD and Ascentra I am going to Pay it Forward to you for doing such awesome things for the kids in Maquoketa,” Yarolem said.

Going straight to work on getting cars out onto the track, Halverson now has funds to help buy a new RC car for the community to drive.

"I see a lot of other families, a lot of other kids getting into it and I just think it's enjoyable,” Halverson said.

If you know of someone doing good things in your community, someone who shows the core values of Ascentra Credit Union, which are listening, caring and doing what's right, why not Pay it Forward and nominate them here.