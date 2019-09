Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Two people are getting help from the Red Cross after their home caught fire late Wednesday, September 4.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, just down the road from Denkmann Elementary. The home's on the west side of the city. Firefighters say it appears to have started in the kitchen and moved into the attic. The home has severe smoke damage.

The two people were home at the time but were able to escape unharmed.