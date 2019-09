Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- An all-inclusive ball field made especially for people with physical and mental disabilities is open in the Quad Cities.

"Miracle Field" officially opened on Thursday, September 5, at Prairie Heights Park near 53rd Street in Davenport. The baseball field was set to be dedicated at 5 p.m. with a Davenport Challenger League game starting at 6 p.m.

Plans for the field were underway for years, and the cost was initially estimated to be about $1 million.