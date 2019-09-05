× Man wanted for armed robbery at store in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for a man they say is wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery at Sam’s Foods in Davenport.

Donte Grubbs, age 22, is wanted for first degree robbery and fleeing/eluding, according to Detective John Leach with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Grubbs is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The robbery at Sam’s Foods happened on Wednesday, August 14, according to Detective Leach.

Grubbs is considered armed and dangerous.

He is “Suspect A” in the picture