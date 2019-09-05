Iowans can register for organ donation while registering for hunting, fishing license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Logan Luft was a 15-year-old kid who, after his death in 2017, the Iowa Donor Network credits with saving multiple lives due to his status as an organ and tissue donor, sparking a new law expanding donor registration in Iowa.

Luft, from Charles City, Iowa, loved to hunt, fish and be outdoors before he died in an ATV accident. After Luft's death, his family worked with Iowa Rep. Todd Prichard and Sen. Waylon Brown to craft "Logan's Law", allowing Iowans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors while obtaining a hunting, fishing or fur harvester license.

The new registry launched Tuesday, Sept. 4. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill which passed unanimously in the Iowa House and Senate.

The new law also requires that organ donation information is included in Iowa Department of Natural Resources hunter education courses. In Iowa, 74 percent of adults are registered as organ donors, according to a press release from the Iowa Donor Network.

As of January of this year, more than 113,000 people were on the transplant waiting list with around 20 people dying each day waiting for a transplant.

One of the more common ways to register for organ donation is at the DMV. Organ donation registration is also available online here.