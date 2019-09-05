× Clinton police dog is getting bullet-proof vest

CLINTON, Iowa — A dog serving with the Clinton Police Department is expected to get a bullet-proof vest for free.

K9 Roman will get a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from a charity called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a post from the Clinton Police Department. The charity is from Massachusetts and has provided $5.7 million worth of protective vests for K9s in all 50 states. More than 3,500 K9s have benefited.

Roman’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Officer Collin Rose EOW 11/23/2016.” Rose died after being shot while on patrol near Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

The vest is expected to arrive by the beginning of November.

Roman joined the Clinton Police force in May of 2019. His handler is Officer Brennen Roling.