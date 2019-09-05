× Burlington woman accused of distributing meth out of drug house

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington woman is being accused of distributing methamphetamine out of her home and possessing heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force (SEINT) executed a search warrant at a house in the 1300 block of Griswold Street in Burlington on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Monica Mae Woodsmall, 42, the resident of the home, was charged with three counts of delivering meth and one count each of possessing over five grams of meth with the intent to deliver, a drug tax stamp violation, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house, according to a statement from Burlington Police Department Lt. Adam Schaefer.

The statement said the charges stem from “an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in Southeast Iowa.”

WQAD requested for additional information from Lt. Schaefer, but had yet to hear back as of Thursday, Sept. 5.