BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A physical education teacher at Bettendorf High School was arrested on domestic assault charges.

The LeClaire Police Department arrested Jay Fitzgerald, 57, on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 3:45 p.m., according to Scott County Jail records. He's being charged with domestic assault with injury, a misdemeanor.

Fitzgerald is listed on the high school's faculty page as a P.E. teacher.

There are no other details on the arrest, as of Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 a.m.