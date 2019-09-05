104-year-old woman rides in the Prime Beef Festival parade

Posted 9:42 pm, September 5, 2019, by

MONMOUTH, Illinois- Every year on the first Wednesday after labor day, the Warren County Prime Beef Festival holds a parade to celebrate another year. But this year 104-year-old Louis Paulson represented her church as the oldest member.

Friends of Louis tell News8 the 104-year-old still lives on her own and drives all around town!

They say despite her age she still volunteers and can out-stitch the other ladies without breaking a sweat.

Louis also has a daughter that is 80-years-old! Great genes apparently run in the family.

Louis Paulson could be seen at the parade with her church group in a stylish BMW convertible. Friends say Louis is still as sharp as they come.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.