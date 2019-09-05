104-year-old woman rides in the Prime Beef Festival parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH, Illinois- Every year on the first Wednesday after labor day, the Warren County Prime Beef Festival holds a parade to celebrate another year. But this year 104-year-old Louis Paulson represented her church as the oldest member.

Friends of Louis tell News8 the 104-year-old still lives on her own and drives all around town!

They say despite her age she still volunteers and can out-stitch the other ladies without breaking a sweat.

Louis also has a daughter that is 80-years-old! Great genes apparently run in the family.

Louis Paulson could be seen at the parade with her church group in a stylish BMW convertible. Friends say Louis is still as sharp as they come.