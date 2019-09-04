Wheel of Misfortune; Samantha Rosenthal; $600 reward for tips leading to her arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 32-year-old Samantha Rosenthal. She's 5' 5", 190 pounds, black or blonde hair, green eyes. She is wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth with intent to deliver. She's also wanted in Knox County Illinois for failure to appear and possession of meth. She is also wanted in Scott County for possession of prescription drugs.

She is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward. Plus, this week our guest spinner, Lisa Kotter, City Administrator of Moline, is donating an extra $100 for a tip leading to Rosenthal's arrest.