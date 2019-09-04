Watch: Baseball fans make ‘beer cup snake’ in the stands at Wrigley Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Fans watching the Cubs defeat the Seattle Mariners decided to get creative with their garbage.

Fans in the stands out in left field put their empty beer cups together to make a giant snake that stretched to the top of the stands, reported MSN.

In the video, you can see the snake creators constantly trying to keep the snake moving so it wouldn't be taken by security at Wrigley Field.

According to MSN, beer cup snakes have been an issue in the past. Old videos on Twitter show security confiscating cup snakes as they're in progress.