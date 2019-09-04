× Teen crashes stolen vehicle while fleeing from police in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An 18-year-old man crashed a stolen vehicle after trying to run from police in East Moline.

Police were called to the 2300 block of 5th Street overnight on Tuesday, September 3 after someone reported suspicious people in the area. An officer saw a “suspicious vehicle” leaving the area and tried to make a traffic stop. According to a statement from police, the driver took off and wound up crashing shortly after.

The driver of the crashed vehicle got out and tried to run, according to police. Officers captured the man, identified as 18-year-old D’Angilo Davis from Rock Island, and arrested him. He had a loaded gun on him and the vehicle he was driving had been stolen out of a driveway nearby, said police.

Davis was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

There were no injuries.

According to the police statement, another vehicle was found to have been stolen from the area around the same time by someone else. Police said the vehicle was abandoned and found parked in East Moline.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the East Moline Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Police are reminding the public not to leave keys or any valuables in your car and to “always lock your vehicle doors.” If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, contact the police immediately.