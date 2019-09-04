Police: Driver knocks down officer in Galesburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- Police in Galesburg are searching for a driver they say hit a police officer.

Officers said they tried to stop 28-year-old Toby Stambaugh Jr. when he suddenly drove off and hit an officer, knocking him down. Police said the officer had to get out of the way to avoid being run over.

The vehicle involved later crashed after a pursuit in Knox County.

Warrants have been issued for Stambaugh for aggravated battery and reckless driving.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.