Niabi Zoo welcomes baby alpaca

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — The Niabi Zoo has a new addition to their animal kingdom – a baby alpaca.

Mom alpaca, Paila, gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday, September 1, according to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Alpaca babies, which are referred to as cria, typically weigh between 18 and 20 pounds when they are born, according to Live Science. An alpaca’s gestation period lasts between 11 and 12 months, said the zoo.

The zoo’s Facebook post said their new cria was standing and nursing within four hours of her birth. By Tuesday she was chasing donkeys.

