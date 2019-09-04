Man out on bail after police say he crashed a car into a home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Henry Rush Jr. was booked Friday, August 30 and is expected in court Wednesday, September 4.

Rush's facing a long list of charges, including driving the wrong way, eluding, leaving the scene, and possession. He's now out on bail after police say he led officers on a chase that ended with a car, going into a home.

It happened Wednesday night, August 28, when witnesses told police they saw a Buick involved in a shots fired call near 15th and Fillmore. Police later found the vehicle, as Rush lost control, crossed into a neighbor's yard and hit the side of a house near 17th and Sturdevant. The crash shifted the home's foundation and even took out a fence and smashed windows.