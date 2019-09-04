Here’s how much heat we lose in the next 60 days

Craving some fall-like weather featuring mild days and cooler nights? You won’t have to wait much longer as the Quad Cities region typically sees its biggest average high temperature decline in the coming weeks.

As we draw closer to the fall equinox which is the time of year when the Sun appears to close the equator heading southward, we’ll continue to lose the amount of incoming solar radiation that is produced as the stronger rays will be focused further south of the Quad Cities. It’s remarkable to see the difference in energy levels when you look at August compared to October. The incoming solar radiation energy is measured in BTUs, or British thermal units. This is the same unit you would find on a heating unit for your home. We max out that incoming solar radiation during the months of July and August. Fast forward to October and notice how that energy is literally sliced in half. That means it takes a lot more than just the energy from the sun to warm our temperatures up substantially. You’ll often times need a strong south breeze, too!

With the loss of this energy, we’ll see a fairly steep decline in our average high temperatures for the next two months and beyond. Average highs in early September hover in the lower 80s. By the end of the month, we’ll usually see high temperatures in the lower 70s. It gets even more dramatically cooler by the end of October when average high temperatures will be limited even further, to the upper 50s.

By no means does this mean we are done with the heat. It isn’t all that uncommon to see 80s and even a few 90s in September into early October. It is a sign, however, that the number of days we’ll have the substantial summer-like warmth around are numbered and due to come to an end soon!

