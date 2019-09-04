× Expect several days before the next shower chance arrives

A very refreshing day it has turned out to be despite a few broken clouds from time to time as low to mid 70s have been quite common across the area.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to cool even more through the overnight hours with temperatures in the lower 50s. This should saturate the air enough to produce either a good splash of dew on the windshield if you park the car outside overnight or some patchy fog in spots.

Full blown sunshine for both Thursday, Friday and looks like Saturday still on track with highs ranging between 76-82 degrees.

Any rain chances will hold off until the very end of the weekend when a few showers, possibly a thunderstorm arrives by Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

