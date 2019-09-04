Dress for Success Quad Cities Begins Move Into New Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dress for Success Quad Cities is on the move... and hopefully for the last time.

Staff and volunteers started packing up boxes and moving clothes from its flood-destroyed downtown Davenport location and its temporary location at the Elmore Marketplace to its new location on 32nd Street, off Brady Street in Davenport, on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, 2019.

The plan is to have the new location ready for clients by the end of September.

In the meantime, Dress for Success Quad Cities holding a fundraising sale on all the inventory it is not able to move or use for suitings. The Relocation Celebration Sale takes place Saturday, Sept. 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the nonprofit's temporary location at 4201 Elmore Avenue, Davenport (the old Beauty Brands building).

All the money raised from the sale will go towards Dress for Success Quad Cities' Flood Recovery and Relocation Fund, which WQAD News 8 helped launch last month.