DAVENPORT, Iowa- A Quad City man is about to step into a new business venture.

The $50,000 scholarship was given to Juan Gallegos. Juan has been working at Two Men and a Truck in Davenport for 10 years.

With the money, he can now open his own franchise.

Juan was awarded "The Moving People Forward Scholarship" which was started 4 years ago.