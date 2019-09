Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- City leaders, restaurant managers, and the community helped break ground for the Captain's Table September 3, in Moline.

Officials say in the summer of 2020 the community will be able to dine at the new space complete with two dining rooms and a river view from every seat.

The Captain's Table general manager says it's been a long road to get to this day.

The city of Moline owns the land and future building. Officials say they've invested $2,000,000 into the project.