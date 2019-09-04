Cities, school districts in Clinton county to help people pay off student loans

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton county is offering to help new residents, and teachers, pay off their student loans.

They’ve partnered with Peanut Butter, a company that helps employers attract workers by helping pay off their student loans.

Anyone who’s moved to Clinton, DeWitt or Camache after August 1, 2019, can apply. Both the city and the county will each contribute $30 a month.

But all teachers at Clinton Community School District and Central DeWitt Community School District are also eligible, even if they’re not new to town. The two districts are contributing for $30 a month to teachers’ student loan payments.

Tandi Permenter, a social studies teacher at Clinton Middle School and the teacher’s union president, says she’s only half way through paying off her student loans after nearly 15 years.

“(The program is) going to make a huge difference with that and help pay (my loans) down more and also just help to lower payments since it’s getting paid off quicker,” Permenter says.

Superintendent Gary DeLacy says 12 teachers have applied so far, and he expects five times that total in the weeks ahead.

Permenter says this program will not only help the school’s recruiting, but also retention.

“It’s a great way to get people to come to Clinton and come to our district but also a great way to keep great teachers in our district,” she says.

For how to apply, check out this Clinton County Student Loan Assistance Program flyer.