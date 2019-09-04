$3.25 million in upgrades coming to two Bettendorf elementary schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- The Bettendorf Community School District now has a plan to upgrade two of its schools.

School board members chose a deal on Tuesday, Sept. 3 that costs less and includes fewer upgrades than were first suggested.

Bush Construction initially presented board members with three plans, ranging in price from $4.13 million to nearly $10 million. Board members landed on a $3.25 million plan that would cover fewer repairs and updates Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton Elementary Schools.

Superintendent Mike Raso said much of the project is determined by sales tax revenue.

The top priorities among the upgrades are secure entrances that require guests to go through an office area before gaining access to the rest of the school. Renovating and adding more bathrooms are also of high importance.

Downgraded from a top priority are gym and kitchen equipment. New windows, sanitary lines and lighting are also further down the list.

"We're catching up on projects and getting things in a cycle," Raso said. "Over time, we're replacing things as they need to be replaced rather than waiting for things to happen... rather be proactive than reactive."

Construction is expected to begin summer 2020 and finish before school starts that fall. If necessary, the projects will continue during a second summer.