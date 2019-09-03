QC credit union customers report fraudulent transactions over Labor Day Weekend

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Several reports of ATM fraud were reported to the Bettendorf Police Department during Labor Day weekend.

The reports came from customers with the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.  A spokeson from the credit union confirmed that some customers were impacted.

One customer told WQAD News 8 that somebody had withdrawn $400 from her debit card account at ATMs in Moline and Rock Island.

Leaders from IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union are urging customers to closely monitor their accounts.

