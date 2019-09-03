In the Kitchen with Fareway: Meals in Minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is nothing better than a fast, fresh, and affordable dinner during the busy back-to-school season, so on Tuesday, September 3rd, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us a brand-new kind of "fast food" that you can find in stores now.

Meals in Minutes are located in the produce section. These bags are created with Fareway ingredients put together by Fareway employees.

Meals in Minutes contain fresh Fareway beef, chicken, fish or shrimp, Fareway produce, rice and a variety of seasonings. Simply pop in the microwave for five minutes and you have a fresh, healthy meal that is the perfect alternative to fast food or a frozen dinner!