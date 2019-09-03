× Hurricane Dorian will hit soon, how you can help

Hurricane Dorian closed in on the northern Bahamas Tuesday, August 3, after lingering over the islands for days, leaving catastrophic damage and people stranded in flooded buildings.

Dorian is now a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph — was headed Tuesday afternoon toward Florida’s Atlantic coast, parts of which are expected to endure hurricane winds and storm surge over the coming two days even as the center likely stays offshore.

Officials say Dorian is the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the Bahamas and has moved only 30 miles in 30 hours from Monday into Tuesday.

How can I help?

Several reputable places are accepting donations to help follow the links below for your preferred organization: