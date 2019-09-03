× Happening in Galesburg: Crash blocks East Main Street; cell service outage impacts 911 calls

GALESBURG, Illinois — All of East Main Street near Hy-Vee is expected to be closed for most of Tuesday evening, September 3, because of a crash.

Police in Galesburg said the road was closed around 5 p.m. “due to a down power pole.” A spokesperson said Ameren Energy estimated the cleanup would take around five hours.

The crash is impacting both lanes of traffic on East Main Street near Michigan Avenue. It’s also affecting traffic exiting from Interstate 74 into town. Police said a detour route was being made around 5:45 p.m. The Illinois State Police were headed into the area to help.

Police said the crash was not considered serious.

Meanwhile, Verizon Wireless is reporting an outage affecting 911 in the Galesburg and Knox County areas, according to police. If you have an emergency and can’t reach 911, you’re asked to call 309-345-3721.

The crash and the 911 outage are not related, according to police.