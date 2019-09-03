× Cardinals official license plate now available in Illinois

ILLINOIS- The new St. Louis Cardinals permanent Illinois license plate is now available for order!

The license plate, which features the Cardinals iconic ‘Birds on the Bat’ logo, was unveiled last month by White at Busch Stadium. White noted the public may order the St. Louis Cardinals license plates by visiting http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Fans may order random number, personalized or vanity plates. It will take approximately six weeks to receive Cardinals license plates in the mail after ordering.

Secretary White says each license plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout Illinois.

The cost to purchase a random number Cardinals plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will be $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.