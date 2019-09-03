$8.5 million expansion complete at Augie’s Hanson Hall of Science

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Augustana College completed the expansion of the Hanson Hall of Science.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday, September 3 to commemorate the opening of the 22,000 sq. ft. expansion.   The building includes state of the art science labs, new classrooms and study space for students.

The expansion cost about $8.5 million.

"I think we are very fortunate that people recognize the importance of the liberal arts at a college like Augustana," said Wendy Hilton-Morrow, Augustana College Provost. "We need more students coming out of the sciences, we have a need for students coming out of health care."

Plans are underway to work on a new kinesiology building in the fall of 2019.  That building will include classrooms, exercise labs, and an aquatic center.  That building is expected to be completed by 2020.

