Shower/thunderstorm chance toward evening… Quiet, cool skies to follow

Definitely feel the warmth but its been mostly the humidity as temperatures are well into the 80s. It has also been a mix of clouds and sun, but that’s changing quickly as we speak. Cold front approaching from the west will produce a broken line of showers and even a couple of thunderstorms. I’m expecting to see some development by the time we get into rush hour. Exactly where along this boundary the few showers and storms pop up is the challenge. So, not everyone will see that chance.

The passage of the front will allow skies to improve later tonight resulting in a nice drop in temperatures with lows in the upper 50s.

Surface high will settle across the Midwest in the coming days with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity and highs ranging between 75-80 degrees.

The upcoming weekend still shows a possible shower or two for the later half of the weekend but the coverage still looks isolated.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

