Small shower/t-storm chance on track for Tuesday

A warm and humid Labor Day it has turned out to be as temperatures have climbed their way back in the 80s. We’ll encounter a few more clouds this evening but no real trigger set off any organized showers and thunderstorms to spoil those outdoor plans.

Overnight we be quite warm with temperatures dipping in the upper 60s.

By morning a cold front associated with an area of low pressure tracking just to the north of us may bring in an isolated coverage of showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Warmer, southwest winds will be felt tomorrow too climbing temperatures well into the 80s.

Starting Tuesday, we’ll blow in some very comfortable temperatures with 70s for highs and lower humidity.

Next round for a shower or thunderstorm is still possible later on Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

