Munchie Mondays: Snacks from Canada

MOLINE, Illinois -- The third time's the charm. "Good Morning Quad Cities" went international on Monday, September 2.

This time, News 8's Madison Conner and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Morgan Strackbein tried different snacks, that are only from Canada.

GMQC Producer Tory Philbin's parents brought us these goodies. They took a recent trip out there.

There are several maple species in Canada, hence why many of the snacks have that sweet, syrupy flavor. There's even a brand called "Maple Leaf Foods."

Now, the foods the anchors tried are not from that brand, but these brands are Canadian. The anchors tried "Canada True" maple flavored peanuts, maple leaf chocolate creams, and "Turkey Hill" popcorn.

They also had Milkquick coffee bonbons and Reese's Pieces with peanuts in them. The French translation for peanuts is "arachide."

Click on the video below to see how they liked the treats from our neighbors to the north!