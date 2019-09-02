× Clinton Police investigating an armed robbery

CLINTON, Iowa – Clinton Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the morning of September 2nd at Pizza Ranch.

The restaurant is located at 1347 11st St. NW in Clinton.

Police say the armed robbery occurred just before 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as details becomes available.