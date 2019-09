Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Moline firefighters were deployed to a garage fire in the mid-afternoon on Sunday.

The fire department says it got the call just before 4:00 p.m. The fire was located in a garage at a home on 29th Street just off of Avenue of the Cities. The fire was easily contained and was put out before News8 arrived to the scene. Firefighters say that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.