× WONDER WOMEN Podcast: The Success Sisters of Downtown Davenport, Iowa

Powerful Women. Powerful Positions.

WONDER WOMEN is a podcast that showcases the female movers and shakers running and leading businesses, non-profits, governments, and schools across the Quad City Area, Iowa, and Illinois.

EPISODE FIVE: This terrific trio owns three dynamic businesses in Davenport, Iowa. They support each other, they are brutally honest with one another, and oh – by the way – they’re sisters!

Fran Maus of Me & Billy (200 W. 3rd Street), Tricia Collins of Polished Hair Lounge (735 Federal Street), and Sarah Collins of What a Gem (218 W. 3rd Street) are related by blood, but could not be more different from one another… and their businesses prove that.

In this month’s podcast episode, these “Wonder Women” explain the challenges of becoming entrepreneurs, how they created their businesses in different ways, and what makes their literal sisterhood so special.

We are digging deeper in this podcast, though. We ask Fran, Tricia, and Sarah how being a woman contributed to their success and why it made all the difference when it came to turning a dream into reality. They also talk about their strengths and weaknesses, their upbringing, and the one woman’s voice all three of them constantly hear in their heads.

Finally, we find out their three different answers to the question – “What is a Wonder Woman?” – and hear their advice for the next generation of the “Girl Power” Movement. Get ready for a lot of LOUD laughing, friends.

Do you know some “Wonder Women” who are inspiring leaders of their organization, business, school, etc.? Let News 8’s Angie Sharp know about them! Click here to find her on Facebook and send her an email.