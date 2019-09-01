Tracking heat and humidity for Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summertime heat and humidity returns for Labor Day and even into Tuesday as the heat dome tha thas been hanging out west inches closer to the Quad Cities.

A cold front dropping down from Canada will promote even more warmth by the time we reach Tuesday afternoon when afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees. With the added humidity, heat index values will be pushed into the lower 90s. This isn't all that unusual though. Looking back at Labor Day weather history in the Quad Cities, we've experienced 21 Labor Days with temperatures of 90 or higher.

The humidity will be most noticeable on Tuesday, so any outdoor plans you may have for the Labor Day holiday itself will be fairly comfortable. Outside of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, dry conditions will persist, too, as highs reach into the middle 80s.

While the cold front itself will be moving into an unstable environment with some decent mid-level winds, its the surface winds that will be lacking leading to the limited coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Notice how the winds ahead of the front run nearly parallel to it, taking away a good chunk of the lifting mechanism needed to get a good round of showers and thunderstorms going.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms will move through parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin late Monday night into Tuesday morning, staying north of the Quad Cities. However, any boundary diving south of this line could touch off a stray shower or storm here early Tuesday morning.

As the front itself arrives during the afternoon Tuesday, a few scattered showers and storms will likely pop up along the boundary. Don't expect a lot of coverage, though. The chance for a strong storm or two will also remain fairly isolated heading into Tuesday evening.

Behind the front cooler and less humid conditions take hold for the remainder of the week. With high pressure nearby, rain chances remain removed from the area and won't return until sometime next weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

